Lloyd Austin confirmation hearing today

“If confirmed, I will work hard to stamp out sexual assault and to rid our ranks of racists and extremists and create a climate where everyone fit and willing has the opportunity to serve this country.”

Lloyd James Austin III (born August 8, 1953) is an American retired four-star Army general who served as the 12th commander of United States Central Command (CENTCOM). Austin was the first black commander of CENTCOM. On December 8, Joe Biden announced his intention to nominate Austin as Secretary of Defense.

Before CENTCOM, Austin was the 33rd vice chief of staff of the United States Army from January 2012 to March 2013, and the last commanding general of United States Forces – Iraq Operation New Dawn. He retired from the armed services in 2016, and subsequently served on the boards of Raytheon Technologies, Nucor, and Tenet Healthcare.

