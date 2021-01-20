https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-genocide-uighurs-muslims/2021/01/20/id/1006462

The United States’ declaration the Chinese Communist Party has been committing genocide with its treatment of the Uighur Muslims and other religious groups came after careful consideration and is an “important determination” that hopefully will continue under President Joe Biden’s administration, outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Newsmax TV on Wednesday.

“I’ve been working on this personally for my entire time as Secretary of State,” Pompeo told “National Report.” “They’ve conducted forced abortions, forced sterilizations, some of the most egregious human rights violations in decades and decades. I have called it before the stain of the century. It is that.”

Pompeo, in an 11th-hour statement Tuesday, accused China’s ruling Communist Party of committing crimes against Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang as far back as March 2017.

“We’ve worked with countries all over the world, governmental organizations to make sure we understood the facts precisely enough that I was able to say very clearly what has taken place,” Pompeo told Newsmax TV.

“There have been crimes against humanity and the fact is that the Chinese Communist Party has committed genocide and is continuing to do so,” he added. “The declaration is an important determination. I think the world will agree with this analysis and conclusion.

“I think that we will convince the leadership in China that this is not the right path forward for humanity.”

Incoming Secretary of State Antony Blinken during Senate committee hearings Tuesday acknowledged the Trump administration’s position on China is correct, saying there is no doubt the Communist-controlled nation poses the most significant challenge of any nation-state to the United States.

Pompeo told Newsmax TV he is counting on the Biden administration to keep up the pressure and so are the American people.

“I hope this becomes a true commitment on the behalf of America, a bipartisan commitment to challenge the Chinese Communist Party threat wherever it poses a threat to American freedoms,” he said.

There have been some that have been critical of the timing, coming at the end of the Trump administration, and Pompeo acknowledged he wishes the conclusion could have been reached more quickly.

“When you make such an important statement it is absolutely critical you have done the analysis thoroughly and completely,” Pompeo said, adding, a few weeks ago, the administration issued a ruling that cotton coming from the Xinjiang region could not be used in products in the United States.

“We’ve sanctioned leaders on the treatment of the Uighurs,” said Pompeo. “We might have acted more quickly, the previous administrations did nothing, absolutely nothing. We are proud of the work we did.”

He added, he hopes the Biden administration will continue to confront the issue because when a government treats its own country’s residents like the Uighurs have been treated, it “impacts us here in the homeland.”

