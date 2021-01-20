https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/100-evangelical-leaders-thank-president-trump-policies/

(FRONTLINESOHIO) — NORTH CENTRAL OHIO — With the first Presidential debate set for Cleveland, Ohio next week, united clergy across the Buckeye Bible Belt are taking the opportunity to thank the President for his Administration’s policies.

On Thursday, over one hundred clergymen across a region of the bellwether state released an open letter addressed to President Donald Trump thanking him for twenty policies during the President’s term. One of the clergy spokesmen believes substance is more important than style.

“When a person votes, you cannot go by a man’s personality, you have to go by his policies,” says Bishop Sylvester Ginn of Ontario. “This may be unpopular, but in this world it always takes courage to do the right thing. Actions speak louder than words.”

