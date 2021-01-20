https://www.dailywire.com/news/mypillow-dropped-at-major-retailers-mike-lindell-says

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Monday that he has been dropped by major retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, HEB Stores, the Canadian Shopping Channel and Wayfair. Lindell, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, reportedly told NBC News via email on Tuesday that “a group has attacked my vendors” and the companies informed him that they had been threatened with “a boycott” if they “don’t comply” to their demands to stop selling his products. The reported move to drop MyPillow products from major retailers comes on the heels of Dominion Voting Systems sending a letter to Lindell threatening legal action if he does not retract unsubstantiated accusations concerning “millions” of “stolen” votes from President Trump and issue an apology to the voting equipment manufacturer. “Your smear campaign against Dominion has been relentless, and you have leveraged your significant social media following to inflict the maximum amount of damage to Dominion’s good name and business operations,” read the Dominion letter, dated Jan. 8, NBC reported. “Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” the letter continued. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists.”

Lindell did not comment on his company’s future with the retailers who reportedly dropped him, NBC-affiliate KARE 11 noted, “but Monday’s cancellation did appear to be permanent.”

As of Wednesday morning, MyPillow products are still available at Bed Bath & Beyond online as well as on Kohl’s online store.

“A representative for Today’s Shopping Choice confirmed that MyPillow products would no longer be sold on the channel,” NBC reported. “Spokespeople for the other retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.”

Lindell remains defiant in the face of the boycott calls, maintaining in an email to NBC that his refuted claims are true. A screenshot Lindell sent of what he said was “one page of the proof” contained what NBC describes as “illegible text.”

Dominion has sent similar legal letters to other entities and individuals, including former Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who have promoted what the company has condemned as “wild” and “demonstrably false” claims based on “wholly unreliable” sources. On Jan. 8, Dominion filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell.

