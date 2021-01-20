https://www.oann.com/nancy-pelosi-hillary-clinton-revive-russia-hoax-narrative/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nancy-pelosi-hillary-clinton-revive-russia-hoax-narrative

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the U.S. Capitol ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:31 AM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton resurrected the Russia hoax narrative while seeking to place blame for the violence on Capitol Hill.

During an interview on Clinton’s podcast Monday, the House Speaker claimed demonstrators were “puppets of Vladimir Putin” and “out for blood.” Clinton herself added, she wants to get President Trump’s phone records to see if he called Putin during the incident.

Pelosi then said she wants to start a 9/11 style commission to investigate and punish GOP lawmakers, while accusing them, without evidence, of aiding and abetting those who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

This comes as the Democrats are ramping up the use of the Capitol Hill violence to paint every conservative as complicit in the incident.

MORE NEWS: Ga. County orders enough ballots to register entire state 2.5 times over after election

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...