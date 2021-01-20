https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/20/nicolle-wallaces-policy-would-be-that-a-republican-must-assert-the-truth-before-theyre-allowed-to-share-any-other-views/

We’ve already had MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace talking with Ben Rhodes — who bragged about spinning a narrative around the Iran deal with reporters who “literally know nothing” — about there having to be “years” of a firm and brutal “detox” of “lies” and “hate” from Republicans.

Wallace wasn’t finished: Her theme of the day, aside from the inauguration, seemed to be about cleansing right-wingers from the media. If she were in charge, she told Rhodes, her policy would that a Republican — not a politician, a Republican — “must assert the truth before they’re allowed to share any other views.”

.@NicolleDWallace calls for the permanent expulsion and punishment for any and all forms of conservative media that run counter to her political views. She says Republicans should be BANNED from speaking unless they first speak “the truth.” So, what camp am I going to, Nicolle? pic.twitter.com/h0cpvxitKd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

“If we can protect against counterfeit dollar bills, we should be able to protect against fake news we now know has the potential to kill people as it did two weeks ago,” she concludes, not showing any self-awareness in quoting Thomas L. Friedman’s wish to stop “the elevation for profit of news that divides and enrages.”

Guess she’s not the only one feeling a bit more power today — Eric Wuchiski (@ewoosh) January 20, 2021

Sounds completely legitimate totally not fascist at all — spichael (@spichael) January 20, 2021

Shut down news that “divides and enrages” for profit says MSNBC host without irony. — Jarrett Stepman (@JarrettStepman) January 20, 2021

This is disgusting. Under the guise of wiping out QAnon and insurrectionists, MSNBC’s Ben Rhodes and Nicolle Wallace are demanding for the shaming and removal of conservative media and that Americans on the right should be banned from speaking unless they speak “truth.” — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 20, 2021

Where “truth” is whatever they want it to mean. — 🇺🇸 My Oath Never Expires 🇺🇸 (@Gunalizer) January 20, 2021

If MSNBC and the left were to be required to speak “truth”, they would never be able to speak. — PolitiDad (@PolitiDad) January 20, 2021

This woman is deranged. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) January 20, 2021

Wow, only republicans will have this new rule according to her — NDfan1988 (@NDfan2pac) January 20, 2021

She’s insane — DRB ♎🌴 (@DRBVGB) January 20, 2021

I want to travel back to 2004 and tell liberals that in about 15 years, your favorite cable host will be Bush/Cheney’s Communications Director – Ms. WMD – and you’ll cheer as she says that no Republican should be allowed on media or social media if they spread “Fake News.” https://t.co/sgc3ObHny6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 20, 2021

Anyone with a decent memory has to be very despondent right about now. — Jeremy Robert (@hyperboliclogic) January 20, 2021

LOL, hard to believe she’s not going to spontaneously combust from all that gas…. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) January 20, 2021

I don’t know why we should fear these people, I don’t see myself moderating because of their authoritarian fantasies. We should just laugh at them and mock them for being so fearful of thoughts and ideas. — Justin (@Icecreammanjust) January 20, 2021

Does she ask the same of the Democrats who peddled the Russia Collusion narrative for years? — not_so_stealthy_yeti, KBE (@unstealthy_yeti) January 20, 2021

As a generally conservative “Republican” I have been absolutely flabbergasted at the censorship over the last 4 years, culminating in @POTUS account and Parler. But mostly due to the resounding applause from the left, which historically was anti-censorship. — Zach (@calicozach) January 20, 2021

Who determines if it is “fake”? Both sides tend to just say that whenever they don’t like a report. This is why free speech is important. Free speech means the freedom to offend. The media shouldn’t be the thought or morality police. — Liberty on Tap (@Liberty_on_Tap) January 20, 2021

Glorious. Only get to speak if it’s “the truth”. This is going to be fun. Begin the overplay. — 🇺🇸 Patriot BobAllen🇺🇸 (@pckrs1) January 20, 2021

We deserve the ugly future we’ll get for this illiberal horseshit. But our kids won’t deserve it. And they will be the ones will have to fight their way out of it. — Sean Dunn (@sean_j_dunn) January 20, 2021

