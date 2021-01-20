https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/20/nicolle-wallaces-policy-would-be-that-a-republican-must-assert-the-truth-before-theyre-allowed-to-share-any-other-views/

We’ve already had MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace talking with Ben Rhodes — who bragged about spinning a narrative around the Iran deal with reporters who “literally know nothing” — about there having to be “years” of a firm and brutal “detox” of “lies” and “hate” from Republicans.

Wallace wasn’t finished: Her theme of the day, aside from the inauguration, seemed to be about cleansing right-wingers from the media. If she were in charge, she told Rhodes, her policy would that a Republican — not a politician, a Republican — “must assert the truth before they’re allowed to share any other views.”

“If we can protect against counterfeit dollar bills, we should be able to protect against fake news we now know has the potential to kill people as it did two weeks ago,” she concludes, not showing any self-awareness in quoting Thomas L. Friedman’s wish to stop “the elevation for profit of news that divides and enrages.”

Sad but true.

