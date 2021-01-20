https://noqreport.com/2021/01/20/now-that-bidens-in-portland-antifa-move-to-destroy-democrats/

When a group is built on the precepts of nihilism and anarchy, anyone in the political class is the enemy. This is why for the last few months NOQ Report has refrained from calling Antifa an “anti-Trump” organization. They’re anti-America, and that means whoever the ruling party is in their area, state, or nation, that party is the enemy.

Antifa moved today to express their hatred for the new party representatives of the nation. With Democrats in charge of the city, state, and now federal government, Antifa’s anger is being turned towards them. According to Townhall, they went after the Democratic Party Headquarters in Portland:

Antifa thugs vandalized a Democratic Party of Oregon’s office in Portland on Wednesday. Townhall’s Julio Rosas was on the ground and captured the chaos.

Members of the far-left group can be seen spray painting obscene political messages like “ACAB” and “Fu** Biden” on the outside of the building before other members shatter the office’s windows.

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Julio captured the aftermath.

The group left after Portland police rolled up. Some photos of the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/lJqqtDkO4O — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

During the first presidential debate, Joe Biden claimed “Antifa is an idea, not an organization.” Maybe the Democrats can sue the idea of Antifa for damages.

The violence was not just focused on the building. They were caught on camera attacking police officers and causing general mischief. As Andy Ngo and others reported via Twitter:

#Antifa are already beginning criminal activities in Portland. Police responded by retreating. https://t.co/mHAsC1MP7d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Portland: A large mob of #antifa have shut down the street in SE Portland. Police responding to them earlier were assaulted. They then retreated. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/pLW82mw444 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Some banners from the current #antifa #J20 protest in Portland: “We don’t want Biden—we want revenge”

“A new world from the ashes”

“We are ungovernable” Photo: @Oregonian pic.twitter.com/XXGyH6Linl — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Breaking: Antifa in Portland are currently smashing out the windows of the headquarters of the Democratic Party of Oregon. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Protesters are tagging the Democratic Party of Oregon Headquarters and smashing windows. (photo from slightly earlier) pic.twitter.com/DQCyveRZU4 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) January 20, 2021

To those gathered near the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters: Members of this group

have been observed damaging the building. Anyone who is involved in criminal behavior including: vandalism and graffittiing is subject to arrest or citation. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2021

Portland: #Antifa are destroying the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in broad daylight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/lsI2fNbE7p — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Portland: Watch shocking footage of #antifa smashing up the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters. They bring weapons while their comrades use umbrellas to block surveillance video. Video by @Julio_Rosas11. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KdNNRgIEV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

Portland: A police officer was surrounded by a mob of #antifa as he tried to confiscate their weapons. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/JpqaLx17Pt — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

The Democratic Party Of Oregon building was vandalized moments go by an Antifa group in Portland Oregon. The group gathered at Revolution Hall and blocked roads off as they made their way towards the building pic.twitter.com/joDxZ30yA0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 21, 2021

That blue truck is owned by #antifa militant Davis Beeman. He was arrested at a violent antifa protest in Portland last summer. https://t.co/NwXnClcQ8k pic.twitter.com/f6bdXDJJ2l — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland: A truck owned by antifa militant Davis Beeman was pulled over by police. The masked antifa members are being searched. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/JEyATtbQd1 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland: #Antifa try to steal an officer’s bicycle after he confiscated a knife from one of them. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/GszVPPJoMr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland: An #antifa tries to stand in front of a Portland Police officer. He gets knocked to the ground. pic.twitter.com/z3XkKL9tjT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland: Police make a few arrests of #antifa after they destroyed the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/3SdbHx4mAP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland: Davis Beeman, an #antifa militant who was arrested at a riot last summer, was arrested again just now at the antifa #J20 riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/mttmZjgBuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Antifa remove their uniform clothing in an organized manner to evade arrests. https://t.co/BaNeYYgorh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Seattle: #Antifa have shut down traffic on a road and are setting US flags on fire. pic.twitter.com/IObO1mcbXZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

In case it’s not clear who are leading the riots today. Video by @TheHannahRay in Portland: pic.twitter.com/nyquTJ7D7Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Sounds like both the driver and child are out. Firefighters on scene now. pic.twitter.com/vS7gIhASB2 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 21, 2021

Portland: An occupied car is flipped on its side in northeast Portland: pic.twitter.com/loZUJ81lfF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Will Democrats finally realize that anarchy and rioting is perpetrated by radical leftists? They spent a summer ignoring it while pouncing on the Capitol riots. Domestic terrorism labels should not be relegated to one side or the other.

