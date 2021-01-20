https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/ny-times-editors-retweet-about-papers-pledge-makes-now-deleted-tweet-celebrating-biden-arrival-even-more-journalism-y/

Yesterday we told you about a tweet from an editor for the New York Times, Lauren Wolfe, that expressed her excitement as Joe Biden arrived at Andrews:

Before that account disappeared in the name of “journalism” or something, a retweet was spotted that made the tweet above even more laughable:

Good lord she literally retweeted this right after she tweeted Biden’s landing gave her chills. You can’t make this crap up pic.twitter.com/NPXHtrWgG0 — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 19, 2021

Now this is rich, in a “compare and contrast” kind of way:

“One of these things is not like the other.”

She has now deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/SOUlYWLnkx — Governor Pierre Dillecto🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) January 20, 2021

#Journalism

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

