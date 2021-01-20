https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/ny-times-editors-retweet-about-papers-pledge-makes-now-deleted-tweet-celebrating-biden-arrival-even-more-journalism-y/
Yesterday we told you about a tweet from an editor for the New York Times, Lauren Wolfe, that expressed her excitement as Joe Biden arrived at Andrews:
Before that account disappeared in the name of “journalism” or something, a retweet was spotted that made the tweet above even more laughable:
Good lord she literally retweeted this right after she tweeted Biden’s landing gave her chills.
You can’t make this crap up pic.twitter.com/NPXHtrWgG0
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 19, 2021
Now this is rich, in a “compare and contrast” kind of way:
“One of these things is not like the other.”
She has now deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/SOUlYWLnkx
— Governor Pierre Dillecto🕙 (@TheGreenNewDill) January 20, 2021
#Journalism