DOJ alleges Oath Keepers militia members conspired in U.S. Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Prosecutors on Tuesday said three people affiliated with a militia group conspired to breach the U.S. Capitol, the first time they have directly accused people of organizing the siege.

Thomas Edward Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, whom investigators said has a leadership role in the Oath Keepers group, was named in a criminal complaint as having participated in the Capitol riots.

His fellow members Jessica Watkins, 38, of Champaign County, Ohio, and Donovan Ray Crowl, also of Ohio, were also charged, and the three are accused of conspiring “to forcibly storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

Caldwell, Watkins and Crowl are accused of conspiring against the United States and conspiring to prevent the government from discharging its duties, among other offenses.

A federal prosecutor told a judge presiding over Caldwell’s initial court appearance on Tuesday it was “likely” additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues, including rioting and seditious conspiracy. “The weight of the evidence here is very much strong,” said Christopher Kavanaugh, the prosecutor.

Caldwell, who told the judge he is on disability after retiring from the U.S. Navy, said he looks forward to proving at trial that “every single charge is false.”

In an amended complaint filed by the government on Tuesday, investigators revealed they had collected messages suggesting the defendants extensively plotted the attack. In one, Watkins can be heard saying: “We have a good group. We have about 30-40 of us. We are sticking together and sticking to the plan.”

Another message Caldwell received during the attack said: “All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas.”

After Caldwell apparently verified he was inside the Capitol, he received other messages which read: ‘Tom take that bitch over;” “Tom all legislators are down in the Tunnels 3 floors down.”

