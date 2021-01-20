https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/inauguration-day-maricopa-county-officials-finally-agree-audit-election-equipment-presidential-votes/

They held back for two months.

On Inauguration Day Maricopa County Arizona officials finally agreed to an audit on the presidential votes.

This is how you know they cheated.

They don’t even hide it. Then the tech giants shut you down when you say something!

Via Alice.

ARIZONA: After 3 months of requests Maricopa County announces they will audit the vote pic.twitter.com/6tRkLc6DLR — Alice (@themodalice) January 20, 2021

Here is the history on today’s announcement:

** On December 15th Arizona officials issued a forensic audit to be completed in Maricopa County.

** On December 18th the Maricopa Board of Supervisors refused to comply with subpoenas to turn over the Dominion voting machines for an audit.

** On December 30th the Arizona Attorney General joined in the battle for the forensic audit of the Maricopa County elections equipment.

** On January 20th, Inauguration Day, the Maricopa County officials finally agree to the audit.

