As we were recently reminded, President Biden, along with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, all made it clear that if any of them had been president, Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani would still be alive. Don’t doubt for a minute that Iran has been watching things play out in Washington since Election Day, because they’re still butt-hurt over the drone strike on Soleimani, among other things.

Will things go back to “normal” under the Biden administration? Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif thinks that “perhaps new folks in DC have learned.”

Trump, Pompeo & Co. are relegated to the dustbin of history in disgrace. But the memories of Gen Soleimani & the 1000s murdered, maimed & starved of food & meds by Trump’s state—& economic—terrorism & crimes against humanity, will shine on. Perhaps new folks in DC have learned. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 20, 2021

Iran didn’t care much for Trump or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — both big plusses in our book. Are some pallets of cash on their way to smooth things over?

It’s called Democracy, idiot 🙄 — Mansour Yaghi (@mansouryaghi) January 20, 2021

It may come as a shock to you but in ‘free’ societies rulers change, unlike the Islamic dictatorship in Iran where #khamenei has been clinging to power for three decades whilst holding 80 million Iranians hostage. — ATARI (@atari74930106) January 20, 2021

Its called democracy. Not something you’d be familiar with. — John Kelly (@Johnkcobham) January 20, 2021

Zarif, it’s the beauty of democracy, you should try it once. I am sure, Iran won’t regret. — Zarif Aminyar (@zarifaminyar) January 20, 2021

Unlike your Banana Republic where tyrant dictators cling on to power Trump was an elected leader with a limited shelf life offered by democracy. And don’t think he is done. His policies have millions of voters and Biden can’t ignore them. — MTheOne (@Mihir_The1) January 20, 2021

How many people are you planning to hang by cranes this year? — CK (@kozzo86) January 20, 2021

Twitter’s banned in your theocratic torture state. You should be banned from Twitter. https://t.co/TkqNA2HpEB — Terry Glavin 格立文 (@TerryGlavin) January 20, 2021

Too bad that no “dustbin” will ever take you and the gang of thugs you bark for in. — Ari (@ArioEslami) January 20, 2021

Same as terrorist regime of Iran, killing journalists, champions and freedom I hope one day the sunrise of truth, hope and freedom shines on our beloved land and send you to the dustbin of history forever — Mahyar Niroumand (@mahyarn1980) January 20, 2021

You and the regime you work for commit crimes against humanity on a daily basis. You murder, maime, starve, and torture your own people. Someimani is where he belongs. One day your evil regime will be too. — Evan Ross (@MrEvanRoss) January 20, 2021

I know you can’t drink in public but I am sure you will pull out the old single malt scotch bottle tonight in private and celebrate the fact that you survived Trump. Just know that celebration will be short lived, because the people of Iran have not gone anywhere. — Shahab Khatami (@shahab_Ava) January 20, 2021

Coming from the regime that killed thousands of its own citizens in broad daylight just for protesting. — BigAAPL trader (@BigAAPLtrader) January 20, 2021

Perhaps you can free an American prisoner to show good faith to him.

President Biden is the right kind of a guy to respond to the right gestures. He will reciprocate in kind I am sure. — Puff Ali (@PuffAli) January 20, 2021

Freeing an American hostage would be a nice welcome basket to the Biden administration. How about the guy Iran imprisoned just this weekend?

