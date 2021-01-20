https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/20/perhaps-new-folks-in-dc-have-learned-irans-foreign-minister-glad-trump-and-pompeo-are-relegated-to-the-dustbin-of-history/

As we were recently reminded, President Biden, along with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders, all made it clear that if any of them had been president, Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani would still be alive. Don’t doubt for a minute that Iran has been watching things play out in Washington since Election Day, because they’re still butt-hurt over the drone strike on Soleimani, among other things.

Will things go back to “normal” under the Biden administration? Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif thinks that “perhaps new folks in DC have learned.”

Iran didn’t care much for Trump or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — both big plusses in our book. Are some pallets of cash on their way to smooth things over?

Freeing an American hostage would be a nice welcome basket to the Biden administration. How about the guy Iran imprisoned just this weekend?

