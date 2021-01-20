https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/over-80-voters-believe-big-tech-should-be-regulated-us?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The vast majority of U.S. voters think that government should reign in the powers of big tech companies in the U.S., according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Just the News Daily Poll RMG Research

Eight-one percent of respondents said it was important “to limit the power of big tech companies in America.”

Just 8% disagreed, while 11% was unsure.

Tech companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter have come are under continued and increasing scrutiny about censuring third-party content – especially after Twitter permanently banned Donald Trump in the final days of his presidency.

Google and Apple recently temporarily blocked Parler, the alternative social media site to Twitter, from their software servers.

Facebook and Twitter claimed that Trump posed the risk of inciting violence among his supporters, while Google and Apple argued that Parler was not doing enough to police violent content on its own servers.

Big Tech has also come under scrutiny for collecting data from users and limiting – or “silo-ing” – the content they see.

Click here to see this poll’s cross-demographic tabulations.

Click here to see the poll’s methodology and sample demographics.

