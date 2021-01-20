If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

Antifa in Portland, Ore., continued to protest on Wednesday, taking aim at the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters. Windows and doors were smashed, the building vandalized with graffiti that reads “F*ck Biden.”

Portland: #Antifa are destroying the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in broad daylight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/lsI2fNbE7p — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

The Oregonian reported that about 200 Antifa activists gathered in Southeast Portland and marched through the streets of Portland as part of a J20 protest. This event followed the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

About 200 demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall and are now marching in the streets of SE Portland for a #J20 protest. pic.twitter.com/ebKjlueRJB — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) January 20, 2021

Protesters were greeted at Revolution Hall by Portland Police officers. Local news KATU reported that Antifa activists grabbed an officer’s bike and that the police retreated while Antifa threw things at them.

The group arrived at the Democratic Party headquarters near 4:00 pm, at which time a second protest began at Northeast Portland’s Irving Park. Video shot from a helicopter shows that two people were detained by officers at Buckman Field Park during a confrontation.

The Portland Police Bureau stated that their goals for the day’s protests were to protect the rights of free speech and maintain public safety.

J20, or Disrupt J20, was organized to protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump four years ago. The event has picked up again this year as Antifa and many on the far left do not support President Biden or his administration.



