It’s a day ending in y so that’s cause for Antifa to riot in Portland. Actually today the mob clearly had a point to make: They aren’t celebrating the election of Joe Biden. The action started in the middle of the afternoon:

Not the case in Portland, where a sizeable crowd has already gathered in front of Revolution Hall. They’re currently yelling at some bike cops (the people in yellow shirts). pic.twitter.com/JiQiySZA2e — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

Fighting with police is always the first order of business for Antifa.

A daytime protest escalated quickly in #portland Oregon. Approximately 20 bicycle cops confronted a group of protesters. They said they were looking for weapons and took the pools from two flags.#portlandprotests #pdx #thisisamerica pic.twitter.com/eBPT42Zuj3 — Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 20, 2021

Tense moments as an officer disassembled a banner attached to what look like metal poles. Someone appeared to try to take the poles back and the officer treated to arrest him if he did that again. pic.twitter.com/6c4eEdYoJr — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

That kept escalating until officers pulled back:

People were gathering in the park for the J20 march and the bike cops got aggressive. You can see one officer pull out a knife pic.twitter.com/TRXPznacZL — Alissa Azar (@R3volutionDaddy) January 20, 2021

Officers ended up throwing some smoke cannisters and retreating. One demonstrator joked, “We’re off to a good start.” Another announced the Biden presidency has the same problems as the previous administration. pic.twitter.com/53XJQo4ajM — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

Pretty soon they were vandalizing buildings and blocking streets:

The road was blocked off for construction work, so the crowd started heading toward the I-84 overpass on Grand Avenue. Now stopped in the road, but letting cars onto the freeway. pic.twitter.com/JZ5jLmt0rd — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

Check out the banner: “We don’t want Biden—We want revenge!”

Headed west on 7th towards Grand. Folks yell “take the bridge!” Front of march: pic.twitter.com/CVUXmKpSRO — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) January 20, 2021

For a while it didn’t seem as if there was any particular goal:

Antifascist flag and anarchy symbol spray paint on a sign near 8th and Davis. Crowd still arguing about where to go. One person yelled to listen to BIPOCs and not just fight the cops. pic.twitter.com/rXWyHcfroy — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

But eventually then wound up at the Democratic Party HQ in Portland where they started breaking windows:

Lot of glass on the ground here. pic.twitter.com/fhSDNvoIVA — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

The intent of this is pretty clear from the message spray painted in the window: “F**k Biden.”

The group left after Portland police rolled up. Some photos of the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/lJqqtDkO4O — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Why aren’t these goons being arrested? They are doing this in broad daylight. This isn’t even the first time they’ve done this. They vandalized the same building back in November.

Police did arrive a few moments later and they marched off. Moments later some stripped off the outer layer of black clothes and melted away.

Witnessed the surreal scene of several people ducking under a Franz semi truck to quickly pull their masks and black clothes off. Most people have scattered and are doing the same using bushes etc. #justportlandthings — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) January 20, 2021

This guy tried to get in a cop’s face and got knocked down:

Portland: An #antifa tries to stand in front of a Portland Police officer. He gets knocked to the ground. pic.twitter.com/z3XkKL9tjT — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

There was a traffic stop and someone got arrested:

Andy Ngo recognizes him:

Portland: Davis Beeman, an #antifa militant who was arrested at a riot last summer, was arrested again just now at the antifa #J20 riot. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/mttmZjgBuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

That seems to be all for now. The Portland march may not be done for the night but seems to be taking a break. Meanwhile, a similar “protest” is just starting in Seattle. We’ll likely have more on that tomorrow.

