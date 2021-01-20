https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/portland-antifa-smashes-windows-headquarters-democrat-party-oregon-video/

Antifa terrorists in Portland smashed out windows of the headquarters of the Democrat Party in Oregon.

Antifa sprayed ‘F*ck Biden’ on the buidling.

WATCH:

Portland: #Antifa are destroying the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in broad daylight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/lsI2fNbE7p — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 20, 2021

“We don’t want Biden – we want revenge”

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas is reporting live from Portland: A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building.

Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows.

WATCH:

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building. Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Antifa took off after Portland police showed up.

The group left after Portland police rolled up. Some photos of the aftermath. pic.twitter.com/lJqqtDkO4O — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Portland police said anyone involved in criminal behavior will be arrested or cited.

Criminal conduct may subject you to the use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons. Stop damaging the Democratic Party of Oregon Portland Headquarters. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) January 20, 2021

