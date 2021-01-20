https://trendingpolitics.com/watch-president-trump-gives-thumbs-up-while-driving-by-cheering-crowd-in-florida/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=watch-president-trump-gives-thumbs-up-while-driving-by-cheering-crowd-in-florida

While the media gushes over Joe Biden at an empty Inauguration in DC, hundreds of adoring supporters welcomed President Trump at his new home in Florida.

As he drove by in the motorcade, Trump gave a huge thumbs up to the cheering crowd.

The video was posted by FogCityMidge on Twitter.

Watch below:

President Trump just drove by us in Florida on his way to Mar-a-Lago. 🔥❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PzmtITIk7T — 🇺🇸Maggie VandenBerghe🇺🇸 (@FogCityMidge) January 20, 2021

