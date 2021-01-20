https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/president-trump-issues-143-pardons-and-commutations-joe-exotic-julian-assange-and-edward-snowden-not-on-the-list/

President Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations early this morning as he heads to Florida as the future-former president:

Some big names on the list are former WH strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne:

But the president didn’t pardon Bannon’s associates, which could mean that he’s forced to testify at their trial:

And there still could be state charges brought against Bannon so he’s not in the clear:

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, aka Tiger King, was not on the list despite his attorney sending a stretch limo to the prison just in case:

Whoops!

Also not receiving pardons were Julian Assange and Edward Snowden:

Mitch McConnell reportedly threatened President Trump with conviction in the Senate if Assange got a pardon:

More notable names here:

Ken Kurson, a close friend of Jared Kushner’s, also received one:

And with this final executive order, consider the swamp fully drained?

***

Tags:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...