President Trump issued 143 pardons and commutations early this morning as he heads to Florida as the future-former president:

Trump’s clemency list is out. 73 pardons, 70 commutations. Trump didn’t pardon himself (or try to). Nothing for Rudy, either. Bannon’s is there. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) January 20, 2021

Some big names on the list are former WH strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne:

NEW THIS MORNING: President Trump pardons & commutes the sentences of 143 people, including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon and rapper Lil Wayne. @fox6wakeup pic.twitter.com/vDjHeV8Rmf — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) January 20, 2021

But the president didn’t pardon Bannon’s associates, which could mean that he’s forced to testify at their trial:

Trump pardoned Bannon, but not Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato or Timothy Shea, the other people indicted in the We Build the Wall scam. I think Bannon could now be forced to testify against them with no Fifth Amendment protection. — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) January 20, 2021

And there still could be state charges brought against Bannon so he’s not in the clear:

Unless he’s prosecuted in the state. — Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 20, 2021

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, aka Tiger King, was not on the list despite his attorney sending a stretch limo to the prison just in case:

President Donald Trump issued several pardons in the final hours of his administration, but a pardon for Joseph Maldonado-Passage, infamously known as ‘Joe Exotic’ or ‘Tiger King’, was not among them.https://t.co/AKmTHKqLPH — WGN Morning News (@WGNMorningNews) January 20, 2021

This is the stretch Limo standing by at #JoeExotic Fort Worth Lawyers office. I’m told they’re waiting on a call from the White House confirming the presidential pardon before heading to pick him up at the prison. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1tJzQHefxD — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) January 19, 2021

Also not receiving pardons were Julian Assange and Edward Snowden:

Neither Julian Assange nor Edward Snowden have been granted clemency by President Trump. What’s going on? These two men are heroes. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) January 20, 2021

Mitch McConnell reportedly threatened President Trump with conviction in the Senate if Assange got a pardon:

Tucker Carlson: Mitch McConnell “sent word over to the White House: if you pardon Julian Assange, we are much more likely to convict you in an impeachment trial.” — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 20, 2021

More notable names here:

While you were sleeping, President Trump granted 143 pardons & commutations. Notable names: Steve Bannon

Lil Wayne

Kodak Black

Michael “Harry-O” Harris

Elliott Broidy

Kwame Kirkpatrick

Dr. Salomon Melgen NOT on the list: President Trump, any Trump family members, Rudy Giuliani pic.twitter.com/ZF4T5mm0sc — Sara Cook (@saraecook) January 20, 2021

Ken Kurson, a close friend of Jared Kushner’s, also received one:

Ken Kurson, a close friend of Kushner and the former editor of the New York Observer, gets one. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 20, 2021

And with this final executive order, consider the swamp fully drained?

Shortly after pardoning congressmen and lobbyists convicted of corruption, Trump releases an order at 1:07 a.m. revoking his own ethics executive order from 2017, freeing his own former aides from the limits he had imposed on their ability to lobby the government. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 20, 2021

