https://dailycaller.com/2021/01/20/donald-trump-note-joe-biden-white-house-resolute-desk/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Democrats’ Love Affair With Ruining American Lives
December 31, 2020
Is the Chinese Communist Party Behind the US Election Fraud? Why Was General Flynn Targeted? [VIDEO]
December 5, 2020
Resistance Grows As Second Sheriff Refuses To Enforce Gruesome Newsom’s Dictatorial Lockdown
December 6, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy