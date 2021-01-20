https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/trumps-1776-commission-releases-final-report-calls-it-rebuttal-reckless-re

President Trump’s 1776 Commission – described by the White House as a “historic and scholarly” effort to help restore Americans’ understanding of how the country was founded – has released its final report, which it describes as a “dispositive rebuttal of reckless ‘re-education’ attempts.”

The White House also said the 45-page report provides a chronicle of U.S. history challenge those that attempt to “reframe American history around the idea that the United States is not an exceptional country but an evil one.”

The report, released Monday, is also critical of what it calls “destructive scholarship” that misrepresents the history of slavery and racial discrimination, according to the New York Post.

“States and school districts should reject any curriculum that promotes one-sided partisan opinions, activist propaganda, or factional ideologies that demean America’s heritage, dishonor our heroes, or deny our principles,” the 1776 report states.

Trump created the commission last year amid the national anti-police brutality protests that took aim at many of the country’s Founding Fathers, attempting and frequently succeeding in removing statutes of them from public places.

The 1776 Commission was also formed about one year after The New York Times’ 1619 Project which attempted to reframe U.S. history by putting the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans more center of the “national narrative.”

The 1776 document also states: “Deliberately destructive scholarship shatters the civic bonds that unite all Americans. It silences the discourse essential to a free society by breeding division, distrust, and hatred among citizens. And it is the intellectual force behind so much of the violence in our cities, suppression of free speech in our universities, and defamation of our treasured national statues and symbols,” The New York Post also reports.

The report is also critical of higher education, saying, “Colleges peddle resentment and contempt for American principles and history alike, in the process and historical truth, shames Americans by highlighting only the sins of their ancestors, and teaches claims of systemic racism that can only be eliminated by more discrimination, is an ideology intended to manipulate opinions more than educate minds.”

