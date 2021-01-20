https://www.theepochtimes.com/proud-boys-organizer-charged-in-storming-of-capitol_3664656.html

Federal officials on Wednesday announced charges against a Proud Boys organizer who authorities said participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Joseph Biggs, wearing glasses, a dark knit hat, a blue and grey plaid shirt, and jeans, was spotted near the Capitol chanting with other apparent Proud Boys members, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District of Columbia court.

According to video footage viewed by the FBI, Biggs was part of a crowd that forced their way up and over barricades and U.S. Capitol Police officers to unlawfully enter the building, interrupting a joint session of Congress that was taking place.

One video showed Proud Boys member Dominic Pezzola, who has already been charged, breaking a window at the Capitol. Shortly after, several people went through the opening, including Pezzola and Biggs, authorities said.

“In the video, a voice off camera says, ‘Hey Biggs, what do you gotta say?’ The person depicted below smiles broadly and replies, ‘this is awesome!’ before pulling his gaiter up to cover his face,” an FBI agent, whose name was redacted, wrote in the 16-page complaint.

Protesters storm the Capitol Building in Washington on Jan. 6, 2020. (Ahmed Gaber/Reuters)

Biggs spoke with FBI agents and admitted to entering the Capitol building, though he said he did not force entry. Biggs denied having any knowledge of a plan to storm the Capitol or any idea who planned it.

Biggs was charged with obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building or grounds, and knowingly engaging in disorderly conduct. He faces jail time if convicted.

A lawyer for Biggs wasn’t listed on the court docket and he couldn’t be reached.

Biggs is a host for Censored.TV, a former reporter for InfoWars, and a self-described organizer for the Proud Boys, an all-male rightwing group that has engaged in street brawls at a number of rallies in recent years.

The Proud Boys didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4 for allegedly destroying property, and weapons charges. He was ordered by a judge to remain outside of Washington until his next court hearing in June.

