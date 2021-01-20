https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/racist-biden-boots-black-surgeon-general/
About The Author
Related Posts
The political theater of the National Guard’s DC occupation…
January 18, 2021
‘1893’ Written On Windshield — Residue of soap-scribbled auto auction inventory number found on RV…
December 26, 2020
Citizen Open Thread — Thursday
January 14, 2021
Katie Hopkins — Facial paralysis and death from Covid vaccine…
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy