https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/racist-joe-bidens-first-move-includes-firing-black-guy-power-position/

It is common knowledge that Joe Biden pushed racist policies and dropped racist lines for decades during his career as a lawmaker.

It wasn’t a secret.

So it should come as no surprise that one of Joe Biden’s first moves as president was to fire a black guy in a power position.

Biden canned Jerome Adams today as Surgeon General this afternoon.

I've been asked by the Biden team to step down as Surgeon General. Its been the honor of my life to serve this Nation, and I will do all I can to ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to achieve and maintain health. See my full statement at: https://t.co/pCkbpealt8 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 20, 2021

Of course, the double standard is obvious.

Via BizPac Review:

https://twitter.com/ForAmerica/status/1351906410154627075%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351906410154627075%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bizpacreview.com%2F2021%2F01%2F20%2Fwhite-guy-fires-black-man-on-first-day-in-office-biden-sacks-surgeon-general-adams-1019007%2F

The post Racist Joe Biden’s First Move as President Includes Firing the Black Guy in a Power Position appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

