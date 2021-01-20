https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/racist-joe-bidens-first-move-includes-firing-black-guy-power-position/

It is common knowledge that Joe Biden pushed racist policies and dropped racist lines for decades during his career as a lawmaker.
It wasn’t a secret.

‘We Have No Choice But to Take Them Out of Society” – WOW! Joe Biden’s Racist ‘Predator’ Comments on Young Black Men Resurface (VIDEO)

So it should come as no surprise that one of Joe Biden’s first moves as president was to fire a black guy in a power position.

Biden canned Jerome Adams today as Surgeon General this afternoon.

Of course, the double standard is obvious.
Via BizPac Review:

https://twitter.com/ForAmerica/status/1351906410154627075%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1351906410154627075%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bizpacreview.com%2F2021%2F01%2F20%2Fwhite-guy-fires-black-man-on-first-day-in-office-biden-sacks-surgeon-general-adams-1019007%2F

