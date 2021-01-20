http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/RJkiB6Obhi4/

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) urged President Joe Biden to offer reassurances he will not transform the country into a socialist dystopia.

The Kentucky lawmaker said his colleague Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) would be “key” in preventing the transformation.

“I think most importantly, what we have to hear is that he’s not going to radically transform the country into some sort of socialist dystopia,” he said. “And that may sound like, you know, hyperbole, but many of the things they want to do would radically transform America to a different country, to a country different than what has provided great wealth and great humanitarian ease to millions and millions of Americans.”

“So, you know, there will be a couple of key players in this,” Paul added. “I think Senator Manchin from West Virginia will be key. And also, what will be key is whether or not they blow up the filibuster. If they blow up the filibuster and do everything by simple majority, they could very quickly and radically change America, and I think, destroy a lot of the fabric of what our great wealth and great freedoms are based on.”

