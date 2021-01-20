https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/rashida-tlaib-is-the-secretary-of-racism/
About The Author
Related Posts
NYC democrat turns himself in for strangling wife… He chaired ‘committee on crime’…
January 13, 2021
SpaceX announcers get carried away…
January 1, 2021
Nevada judge throws out Trump team lawsuit…
December 4, 2020
U.S. Nuclear Weapons Agency Breached by Russia…
December 18, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy