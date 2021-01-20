https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/really-fox-news-chris-wallace-just-witnessed-the-best-inaugural-address-i-have-ever-heard/

Joe Biden has delivered his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, and Democrats and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) have given the speech high marks, even though others disagree.

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who moderated a presidential debate last year, certainly didn’t think it was unmemorable — quite the opposite:

It’s unclear why so many Democrats hate Fox News so much, especially when they have Chris Wallace on board.

Bill Clinton certainly didn’t seem to find Biden’s speech especially riveting:

Here’s Biden’s full inaugural address. Do you agree with Wallace?



