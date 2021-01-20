https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/really-fox-news-chris-wallace-just-witnessed-the-best-inaugural-address-i-have-ever-heard/

Joe Biden has delivered his inaugural speech after being sworn in as the nation’s 46th president, and Democrats and the media (again, pardon the redundancy) have given the speech high marks, even though others disagree.

An odd number of people congratulating Biden for delivering an inaugural address that was “unmemorable.” — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) January 20, 2021

Fox News’ Chris Wallace, who moderated a presidential debate last year, certainly didn’t think it was unmemorable — quite the opposite:

Chris Wallace says that Joe Biden’s speech is the best inaugural address he has ever heard pic.twitter.com/KzJ5RlFqsR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2021

It’s unclear why so many Democrats hate Fox News so much, especially when they have Chris Wallace on board.

The easily impressed Wallace… better than Obama’s 2009 speech? Better than Clinton’s 93? Better than Reagan’s 1981 speech? C-Mon Man https://t.co/XTofNjvGaj — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) January 20, 2021

Chris Wallace is easily impressed — Doug Shouse (@dsmkg) January 20, 2021

Chris Wallace on Fox news just stated this was the best inaugural speech he ever heard!!!’ Really??? — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 20, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Wow I can’t imagine why ratings for Fox News Sunday have imploded https://t.co/bYqGqiocar — Paul E F (@FerranteGiants) January 20, 2021

Bill Clinton certainly didn’t seem to find Biden’s speech especially riveting:

Bill Clinton is all of us pic.twitter.com/D8pEFmfF4I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2021

Here’s Biden’s full inaugural address. Do you agree with Wallace?







