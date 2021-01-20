https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/remember-said-betsy-ross-flag-racist-now-not-racist-cuz-joe-biden-used/

In July 2019 Nike Corporation nixed a Betsy Ross USA-themed shoe following complaints by former NFL quarterback and Black Lives Matter activist Colin Kaepernick.

The infamous anthem kneeler said the shoe design was “offensive” and “carried slavery connotations.”

The idiot had no idea Betsy Ross was an abolitionist – but whatever.

Well, today Joe Biden displayed the Betsy Ross flag proudly at the Inaugural.

But it’s not an issue because it’s Joe Biden… and he’s a Democrat.

These people could not be more hypocritical if they tried.

Remember when they said the Betsy Ross flag was racist? Now all of a sudden it’s not racist because Biden uses it…? I mean you cannot make this crap up. pic.twitter.com/VXmT11r0ee — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) January 20, 2021

