https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/jim-jordan-republican-patriot-party-division/2021/01/20/id/1006497

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is not in favor of splitting the Republican Party as reportedly floated by former President Donald Trump.

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported Trump has discussed the matter with associates in the last week after public tiffs with several Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggesting he would call it the “Patriot Party.”

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, and I’m a Republican; I’m a conservative Republican,” Jordan told Newsmax TV‘s “John Bachman Now” on Wednesday. “The vast majority of Republicans are conservative Republicans, and the vast, vast, vast majority of Republicans support the leadership and presidency of President Trump and so respect what he did for our nation.

“I am not in favor of us splitting in any way.

“I think the Republican Party should be a Make America Great Party, an America First Party, a party rooted in conservative principle but has a populous tone and element to it. That’s who we are. That’s where I thought the Republican Party always should have been.”

It is unclear how serious Trump is about starting a new party. American politics has been dominated by two major political parties since the 1850s.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

