https://www.newsmax.com/politics/waltz-trump-shoplifter-legacy/2021/01/19/id/1006340/
About The Author
Related Posts
Will a Small County in Northern Michigan Be the Key to Overturning the Nation’s Election Results? America Should Find out on Monday
December 13, 2020
Another Muslim Downplays Taqiyya, Islamic-Sanctioned Deceit
December 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy