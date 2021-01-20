https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/report-joe-biden-calls-for-doj-to-resume-obama-era-slush-fund-payouts-to-left-wing-groups/

Joe Biden has announced that left-wing groups will once again benefit from settlements from the DOJ, just like Obama and Eric Holder did.

Now, keep in mind we are not talking penny ante payouts, we are talking billions to groups such as ‘La Raza’. This is money that should be going into the treasury and not to subsidize groups working on Democrats being elected.

From Breitbart News

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings With Maria Bartiromo,” the author of “Clinton Cash,” Peter Schweizer, discussed a new report from the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) that found the Obama administration’s Department of Justice has been directing fines levied on major banks to fund leftist groups.

The Obama administration Justice Department extorted fines from major banks such as Bank of America and used them to fund left-wing groups that push the Democrat vote, according to a 2016 report from the Government Accountability Institute (GAI).

Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large and Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President Peter Schweizer said in an interview with Breitbart News Daily in 2016 the Obama administration had been “diverting more than $650 million to left-wing groups”

Of course, Obama could not force the banks to give the money to these groups, so they added a carrot. For every dollar going to one of these groups, the banks could deduct 2 dollars from their fine. Why would they do anything less?

Joe Biden is now reviving the practice because he actually believes he will get to run again in 2024 instead of being deposed by the 25th Amendment in favor of Kamala Harris.

The same groups that got the money from Obama spent a portion of that money to help get him reelected. It just seems like a perfect fit for Quid pro quo Joe.

From Breitbart News

“When the federal government settles a case against a corporate wrongdoer, any settlement funds should go first to the victims and then to the American people — not to bankroll third-party special interest groups or the political friends of whoever is in power,” Sessions said in 2017.

Former Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) sponsored a bill called the “Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act of 2017,” but the bill never came to fruition.

