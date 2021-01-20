https://babylonbee.com/news/republican-starting-to-think-trump-might-not-pull-off-a-last-minute-3d-chess-move/
NORFOLK, VA—Edward Chasney is a long-time conservative, two-time Trump voter, and proud MAGA hat-wearer. Although President Trump has had a lot of challenges during his presidency and re-election campaign, Chasney has always expressed confidence that Trump would overcome those hurdles through his secret strategy.
