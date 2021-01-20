https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/20/reshaped-by-the-trump-era-our-institutions-will-hobble-into-the-biden-administration/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Seattle talk show host Jason Rantz joins Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky and Senior Editor Chris Bedford to discuss outgoing President Donald Trump, incoming President Joe Biden, and how American institutions will handle the transition.

One of the biggest shifts following Biden’s inauguration, Rantz said, will be the corporate media’s coverage and role in promoting Biden’s agenda.

“If they go back to how they’re supposed to do their jobs, then I think we’ll all be better for it,” Rantz said. “And we will point to the last four years as an embarrassing blip in the world of national and local media. And that’s frankly for both sides, both right and left. … There were a lot of people on the conservative side who leaned in so hard to President Trump. They built their brands on him being president. … If he goes dark, you’re going to impact a lot of the conservative media outlets that relied on that for content.”







While the Republicans face their own obstacles following the election losses in the Senate and presidency, the Democratic party, Rantz warned, will also have to find its grounding during the Biden administration as the progressive rifts and splits will be highlighted.

“They lost a whole bunch of seats because, I think, veering so far to the left on some of these cultural issues and the way we talk about businesses, small businesses and big businesses, is just a turnoff, and so I don’t understand the strategy coming from the Democratic Party right now,” Rantz said.

