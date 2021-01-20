http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/42D9hIT9ltY/

Far-left Hollywood elitist Rob Reiner has changed his tune about Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), whom the filmmaker once accused of “dancing” on the grave of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Now Reiner is beseeching the Senate’s leading Republican to convict President Trump, claiming that it will help preserve democracy.

Rob Reiner implored Sen. McConnell in a tweet on Tuesday after the senator said that the president “provoked” a crowd of his supporters into storming the Capitol building earlier this month.

“Mitch McConnell has opened the door wide. He has laid down a marker,” Reiner wrote. “By trying to save the Republican Party from going the way of the Whigs, if he can get 17 Senators to convict, his legacy will be having played a part in preserving Democracy.”

On Tuesday, Sen. McConnell said on the Senate floor that the “mob was fed lies” and was “provoked by the president and other powerful people.”

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted last week to impeach the president for the second time, with votes falling mostly along party lines, with ten Republicans breaking ranks.

Rob Reiner has been banging the drum for the president’s impeachment, claiming without evidence that the commander in chief is “100% responsible” for the rampage through Congress.

In fact, President Trump never encouraged the protestors to physically storm the Capitol and even urged the crowd to disperse and to return home “in peace.”

