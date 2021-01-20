https://www.newsmax.com/politics/giuliani-capitol-riot-mcconnell/2021/01/19/id/1006338/
About The Author
Related Posts
Court Hands Defiant Gym Owner a Huge Win Over Democrat Dictator Andrew Cuomo’s Royal Edicts
December 25, 2020
Taxi Drivers Caravan to Washington D.C. Seeking Financial Relief Over Liberal Lockdown Lunacy
December 10, 2020
Georgia Election Official Admits Voter Fraud Happened at His Own Home After Bashing President Trump
December 23, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy