UPDATED 6:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Russian public media and members of parliament are skeptical of having bilateral ties with the U.S. under the Biden administration.

“There are more soldiers in Washington D.C. than there were ever in Iraq and Afghanistan,” Leonid Slutsky, Moscow Chairman of the International Affairs Committee, stated of Biden’s inauguration. “Organizers have already spent $45 million US dollars only on preparations and security.”

The Russian media said Joe Biden is more interested in developing closer ties with China while economic ties between Russia and the U.S. will continue to reduce. Russian officials said Biden may be more flexible in reaching arms-control agreements.

“The situation with the New START Arms Treaty is completely different,” Slutsky said. “I think that Democrat camp, Biden’s administration will submit to Congress a proposal to extend the New START Treaty. From our side, despite a short notice, we’re ready, if needed, to complete the same ratification process.”

Russian analysts also point out Biden may be compromised by his past dealings overseas, which makes him more likely to take a softer negotiating stance.

