Not satisfied with merely forcing Trump out of office with a coup, the far left radicals of antifa took to the streets of Seattle to do, what else, riot and light fires. They demand “total abolition” according to one chant:

“No cops, no prisons, total abolition!” Antifa march through Seattle tonight for an Inauguration Day J20 demonstration #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/zGit8Uqmkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

American flags are burned on the streets of Seattle as part of tonight’s J20 Direct Action #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/DTL9CzEHnF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

At one point they vandalized an Amazon Go store. Note the “Guillotine Bezos” tag:

An Amazon Go store is graffitied and window smashed in downtown Seattle #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/6upWS3pO8V — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

You may recall that the terrorists previously demonstrated outside Bezos’s home with an actual guillotine last year. After blocking Parler from his Amazon servers and promoting BLM stuff on the online retailer, it appears his efforts to kowtow to the terrorists have all been in vain.

VIDEO: AIR4 was LIVE over Downtown Seattle as anarchists blocked traffic and a lit a large American Flag on fire in the middle of this intersection. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/AZJMru04tT — Preston Phillips (@PrestonTVNews) January 21, 2021

Police officers follow the group on bicycles as a speaker blares an announcement ordering the group to disperse #Seattle #SeattleProtests #J20 pic.twitter.com/joUO2cG98C — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 21, 2021

Seattle police have managed to arrest, well, apparently only one of the terrorists thus far:

Here’s the beginning of the video that more clearly shows the arrest pic.twitter.com/Lw7MGzucQC — Alexa Villatoro (@aalexavillatoro) January 21, 2021

Police have arrested a female from the group for an assault at 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

The terrorists also managed to smash up a courthouse:

Multiple windows shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. pic.twitter.com/uwtZAycyVT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

This comes just a couple of days after the Seattle protesters shut down I5.

As these leftist run s***hole cities are being destroyed by the far left terrorists, the wonderful agents of the FBI have been focusing all of their efforts on investigating Trump supporters.

