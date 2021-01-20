https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/self-awareness-who-needs-it-brian-stelters-ready-to-slam-anti-democratic-media-who-stir-up-faux-scandals-about-the-biden-admin/

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and CNN’s Brian Stelter has made it clear his network will hold the new administration’s feet to the fire. Just kidding!

The Democrats’ friends in the media can count on plenty of this kind of self-unawareness from the media moving forward:

Well that’s something.

People at CNN are often too busy watching Fox News to notice what’s been on their own network these past few years.

And he just… tweeted it out!

Yeah, kind of like that.

