https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/20/self-awareness-who-needs-it-brian-stelters-ready-to-slam-anti-democratic-media-who-stir-up-faux-scandals-about-the-biden-admin/

Joe Biden has been sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and CNN’s Brian Stelter has made it clear his network will hold the new administration’s feet to the fire. Just kidding!

The Democrats’ friends in the media can count on plenty of this kind of self-unawareness from the media moving forward:

Will Biden and Harris ruin their first week with crowd size dramas and voter fraud lies? No, almost certainly not. Will anti-Democratic media outlets stir up faux-scandals that muddy the first week anyway? Yes, almost certainly. And so it begins… https://t.co/SHyFMGX3XQ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 20, 2021

Well that’s something.

Stelter’s continued lack of self-awareness is almost impressive. https://t.co/uadcN3zV6d — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) January 20, 2021

CNN, warming up for their first official day as state-run TV. https://t.co/qbkFhddHy2 — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 20, 2021

People at CNN are often too busy watching Fox News to notice what’s been on their own network these past few years.

Is this an open admission that CNN is Pro-Democrat media? https://t.co/77oHLLVXOv — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) January 20, 2021

And he just… tweeted it out!

You mean like CNN did to Donald Trump? https://t.co/QpteWMdEPQ — Darlene Krause (@darlenekrause35) January 20, 2021

Yeah, kind of like that.

They way you make love to those two is incredible for a “journalist”. — Jim (@MrBiggerJim) January 20, 2021

@brianstelter opening admitting that CNN is pro democrat media. https://t.co/m1kaDVtBiX — Mark (@AsSeenOnTv55) January 20, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

