Sen. Rand Paul Wednesday said he’s not excited by the transfer of power to incoming President Joe Biden, but he is glad for a peaceful transformation, as that is “incredibly important.”

However, the Kentucky Republican insisted on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” that if Senate Republicans and leaders go along with Trump’s impeachment and conviction after he’s left office, it will be devastating to the party.

“I think it’s a huge mistake,” he said. “I think it is a hugely partisan exercise on the part of the Democrats. But for Republicans who go along with it, I think they will destroy our party.”

Trump, he added, “isn’t everything in the party but he brought a lot of people to the party. It is a huge mistake for people to say oh well we’re just going to impeach him and then all of the blue-collar workers he brought to our party will stay? No, quite a few of them will be unhappy.”

Paul also said that he believes with Biden coming into office, the country reverses the direction it had taken under President Donald Trump, under whom moves were being taken to get the government out of the way of business.

“It is hard for me to believe anybody in the country would want the thing that Biden is proposing,” Paul said. “If we raise the corporate income tax here in America, companies will go overseas … if you mandate what the wages are, mandate a minimum wage of $15. Not like everybody gets $15. The people who still have a job get $15. Many people will become unemployed.”

Paul also slammed former FBI Director James Comey, who has said the Republican Party “needs to be burned or changed” and that there needs to be a break between Trump’s supporters and those who want to build a responsible conservative party.

“When we start taking advice from Comey who ruined the FBI and used the enormous power of government to go after his political opponent Donald Trump, I think when we start taking his advice we take the wrong advice,” said Paul. “I don’t plan to listen from anything from Comey. I think he should be in prison for the things he did.”

He also encouraged Americans to look at what has been accomplished over the past four years, including the “largest tax cut in a long, long time and the lowest unemployment in 50 years for every category that you can look at, men, women, black, white, brown. Amazing accomplishments.”

