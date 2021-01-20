https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/sexist-jerk-we-eagerly-await-rep-aocs-lecture-to-stephen-king-on-why-this-tweet-is-not-okay/

In response to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s goodbye tweet, author Stephen King told her to, “Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa”:

Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa. https://t.co/9chCgO0hK9 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 19, 2021

Yes, it was an insult:

Is there something wrong with being a cocktail waitress? I don’t get how this is some sort of insult? https://t.co/rk4UIrAzDI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 19, 2021

But will any lib call out this “gratuitous sexism”?

Some gratuitous sexism from Stephen King, not to mention gratuitous mockery of women who waitress for a living. https://t.co/jJie3tivWU — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) January 20, 2021

Maybe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can explain it to him:

Perhaps @aoc can explain to Mr. King why this isn’t ok. https://t.co/gyJyamsdLZ — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 20, 2021

It really was a bad tweet from the liberal author:

This isn’t just sexist, it’s asserting cocktail waitressesing is somehow the job of a lesser being. https://t.co/oP6Blo1VnE — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) January 20, 2021

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

I think my favorite part about leftists is their total inability to hide their disdain for working class people. https://t.co/njFe5BkG9o — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) January 19, 2021

But, when you’re a lib, they let you do it:

Sexism is apparently ok when you’re a bonafide liberal and the target is a Republican. No one’s going to cancel his next book. https://t.co/nB71zCxCjE — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) January 20, 2021

Evergreen:

Sexist jerk https://t.co/8qojL3bZii — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 20, 2021

