In response to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s goodbye tweet, author Stephen King told her to, “Enjoy your next job as a cocktail waitress in Tampa”:

Yes, it was an insult:

But will any lib call out this “gratuitous sexism”?

Maybe Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez can explain it to him:

It really was a bad tweet from the liberal author:

When someone tells you who they are, believe them:

But, when you’re a lib, they let you do it:

Evergreen:

***

