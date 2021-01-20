https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/sick-burn-blue-checked-rapper-comedian-bids-good-riddance-to-donald-trump-with-a-truly-epic-world-class-self-own-pic/
If you’re unfamiliar with Elijah Daniel, that’s OK. We were, too.
So we looked him up, and it seems that he’s a comedian and rapper who goes by the name “Lil Phag.”
And he’s among many Donald Trump haters bidding a not-so-fond farewell to 45.
To mark the occasion, he tweeted out a photo:
goodbye and good riddance forever, may every future history book remember you as the egotistical shit stain on history that you are. pic.twitter.com/oraMnI0R1E
— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021
Here’s a screenshot, just in case:
And before you ask, it’s evidently real:
And after being kicked out of a Trump rally for attempting to throw a giant dildo at the United State’s President, Daniel shocked the world with a portrait of Trump giving a blowjob on his calf.
So there is actually someone out there in this world who elected to put that on his body. To own Trump. Or something.
But… why
— Adil (@taywh0restan2) January 20, 2021
bc i loved annoying him, ive been doing it since long before he was president
— elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump tends to take a lot of things very personally, but we’d be genuinely surprised if Daniel’s tattoo was what’s been keeping him up at night.
Him: Good Riddance Forever
Also him: Got a Tattoo of him forever pic.twitter.com/88fjRyuAMv
— RDCWORLD BURNER (@rdcburner) January 20, 2021
This gonna be on you for the rest of ur life pic.twitter.com/xWDpBtZ5tt
— Powder ☄️ (@Powdercheesefbi) January 20, 2021
You really want this on you for the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/J5a3jsycKA
— Hassan (@KingHassan_) January 20, 2021
Trump to him: pic.twitter.com/IHLb4KaOBu
— Hunter (@HGaskins13) January 20, 2021
No, no. Don’t get it covered up, Elijah. Keep it as a reminder of your world-class self-own.
Yikes. Hate him all you want, but he’ll REALLY be living in your head all your life at this point 😂 pic.twitter.com/qxhi9Vp8Jx
— •Tai• (@BackBoardFilms) January 20, 2021
Hates Trump. Gets tattoo of his face on him forever. Also now has a dick tattoo on him forever.
Also using homosexuality as a joke against someone he doesn’t like.
Sick burn. https://t.co/7e6iKGICCR
— Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) January 20, 2021