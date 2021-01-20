https://www.dailywire.com/news/snoop-praises-trump-for-pardoning-michael-harry-o-harris

After mockingly assassinating him in a music video and denouncing his black supporters with a racial epithet, rapper Snoop Doog praised President Trump for commuting the sentence of Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry O” Harris after serving 30 years of a 25-year to life sentence for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

“That’s great work for the president and his team on the way out,” Snoop Dogg said on a Zoom call, according to the New York Post.

“They did some great work while they was in there and they did some great work on their way out. Let them know that I love what they did,” he reportedly added. “It is amazing what the work of God can actually bring to life to make people understand that there is a God.”

In a statement announcing Harris’ pardon, the White House said he had “an exemplary prison record for three decades.”

“He is a former entrepreneur and has mentored and taught fellow prisoners how to start and run businesses. He has completed courses towards business and journalism degrees,” the statement said.

For Snoop Dogg to issue any positive statement about President Trump is a shock, to say the least, given that he regularly engaged in grotesque, often vulgar attacks on the president and his supporters since 2016. That reached an apex in his music video for the song “Lavender,” which featured a mock presidential assassination. In another viral video posted in 2017, Snoop Dogg referred to Trump using the n-word and blasted his supporters.

“I just want to say this real quick, now no political sh**. All you people for the federal government that … not getting paid right now, ain’t no f***ing way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherf***ers,” said Snoop.

“I’m saying that to y’all early,” he continued. “All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated f***ing unfairly right now – that’s so terrible. And this punk motherf***er don’t care. So I’m saying that to say this: When the sh** get back on and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote, don’t vote for that n*****. Please don’t. Look what he do. He just don’t give a f***. Y’all honest, blue-collar, hard-working people – and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a f*** about us. So f*** him, too. And f*** everybody down with Donald Trump, I said it yeah. Snoop Dogg, n*****. F*** him.”

This past summer, Snoop Dogg ripped into black conservatives like Candace Owens, Herman Cain, and Diamond & Silk by referring to them as “The Coon Bunch” in an Instagram post that referenced “The Brady Bunch.” At the time, several black conservatives called out the rapper by posting photos of him enjoying Trump’s company prior to him becoming president.

Puppet of white liberals @SnoopDogg who used to love Trump before he was ordered to denounce him by his masters, is being SCHOOLED by black conservatives on IG after he posted this meme calling blk Trump supporters “coons”

