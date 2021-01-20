https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/so-dems-and-media-wapos-karen-attiah-demands-accountability-from-the-people-who-misled-americans-with-constant-gaslighting/

Washington Post Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah woke up today with a strange feeling.

Here, let her describe it to you:

I don’t know this feeling. A mixture of relief, trauma, grief and anger over the last four years. The constant gaslighting and attacks on the less powerful. The people that I’ve known who lost their lives. We can’t just move on. We need accountability. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) January 20, 2021

We’re feeling something, too. Very familiar feelings.

Like annoyance and incredulity, for example. Annoyance at Attiah painting herself and the media as victims. Incredulity at the absolute lack of self-awareness.

Imagine writing this and it not being about the media. https://t.co/C2tfGFPtbs — RBe (@RBPundit) January 20, 2021

She’s talking about democrats, she’s just too derpy to understand it. https://t.co/WLY2ikLmO5 — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) January 20, 2021

The people who should be held accountable are being awarded Emmy’s and being promoted to federal offices. 🤷‍♂️😬 https://t.co/YqRNWyBxxf — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) January 20, 2021

Yes, the fact that journalists did every one of these things over the last 4 years definitely calls for accountability. https://t.co/yXyRthpueZ — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) January 20, 2021

And we won’t get it. Not from them, anyway.

She, of course, doesn’t mean actual accountability. She doesn’t want the endless list of Democrats and media who not only made Trump possible, but a guarantee, held accountable. https://t.co/SH1dmMeBxV — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 20, 2021

Yeah, what do you think she is? A journalist?

Adults breathlessly reporting how they just narrowly survived the fourth reich seem to me to be a pretty good indication we’ve failed entire generations https://t.co/OuITE5N11x — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 20, 2021

