https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/20/so-dems-and-media-wapos-karen-attiah-demands-accountability-from-the-people-who-misled-americans-with-constant-gaslighting/

Washington Post Global Opinions editor Karen Attiah woke up today with a strange feeling.

Here, let her describe it to you:

We’re feeling something, too. Very familiar feelings.

Like annoyance and incredulity, for example. Annoyance at Attiah painting herself and the media as victims. Incredulity at the absolute lack of self-awareness.

And we won’t get it. Not from them, anyway.

Yeah, what do you think she is? A journalist?

