https://www.toddstarnes.com/values/woke-house-joe-biden-wants-to-know-your-preferred-pronoun/

Before you read my commentary I want to strongly urge you to sign up for my free newsletter. It’s your only life line to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

The official White House website underwent a makeover thanks to a bunch of radical sex and gender revolutionaries.President Biden and his team are keen on know your personal pronoun preferences.If you log onto the website, you will be asked whether you are “she/her, he/him, they/them, other, or prefer not to share.”GLAAD, a radical bunch of wackos that want the government to normalize grown men to frolic in the ladies room, gushed with glee over the news.The Biden campaign also added a new prefix. In addition to Mr. and Mrs., they’ve included “Mx.”Let’s make this simple: God made he and she. Everything else is cultural confusion — and grammatical errors.

The @WhiteHouse website contact form now asks for your pronouns. pic.twitter.com/W5S36efo1d — GLAAD (@glaad) January 20, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

