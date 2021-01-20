https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/soviets-used-operation-trust-identify-arrest-persecute-anti-communists-deep-state-planned-q-anon/

Anatoliy Golitsyn was a Soviet KGB defector and author on the long-term deception policy of the KGB communist leadership.

In 1984, Golitsyn published the book New Lies For Old, where he warned about a long-term deception strategy of seeming retreat from hard-line Communism designed to lull the West into a false sense of security. The book also included a section that is relevant to today.

“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik Counter-Intelligence honeypot trap to identify anti-communist patriots by having them wait for a secret military plan that didn’t exist.

The communist operation from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing the anti-communist opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists’ takeover. Then the Bolsheviks then later arrested and persecuted those involved.

“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik Counter-Intelligence honeypot trap to identify anti-communist Patriots by having them wait for a secret military plan that doesn’t exist. Then they persecuted anyone who fell for the hoax. Sound familiar? pic.twitter.com/JUqACyI3tE — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) January 18, 2021

An0nmoly reported on this earlier this week.

“Operation Trust” was a Bolshevik counterintelligence operation run from 1921 to 1926 aimed at neutralizing opposition by creating the false impression that a powerful group of military leaders had organized to stop the communists’ takeover. pic.twitter.com/0rU3mUiYXD — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) January 16, 2021

The similarities between the Bolsheviks’ “Operation Trust” psy-op and Q-Anon’s “trust the plan” operation the past three years are remarkable.

From pages 13-14 from New Lies For Old:

For the past 4 years the Q-Anon movement continued to subdue millions of Trump voters as the deep state ran a number of coup attempts against President Trump.

Q supporters, who happen to be patriotic Americans, were told Stealth Jeff and Undercover Huber and IG Horowitz and Bill Barr were going to bring justice to the deep state. It was only a matter of time.

Justice never came. Instead, you had the corrupt leader of the DNC-FBI, Chris Wray, insisting QAnon a domestic terror threat. This is despite the fact that QAnon has NEVER organized or sanctioned a terrorist attack in its history.

In the Soviet Union the Bolsheviks used “Operation Trust” to spy on and then persecute the anti-communists.

In the US today the FBI has already declared Q-Anon of being domestic terrorists.

It makes you wonder what the Deep State has in store for the QAnon movement?

