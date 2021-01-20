https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/spoiler-alert-heres-how-some-dems-are-honoring-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-at-todays-inauguration/

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill just let slip on MSNBC that some of the Dems in attendance at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden will be wearing his signature Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses:

Oh no: On MSNBC, Claire McCaskill says that some senators brought sunglasses and at some point during the inauguration “there will some placing on noses of Joe Biden’s signature aviators.” — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 20, 2021

And some of the women will be wearing pearls to honor Kamala Harris:

.@clairecmc just said that Dem senators have aviators in their pockets to put on to celebrate Joe on #InaugurationDay. The women have pearls on to celebrate Kamala. — Sarah Stierch (@Sarah_Stierch) January 20, 2021

Apparently, it’s happening at home, too. Here’s Randi Weingarten with Aviators, pearls and Converse sneakers:

Getting ready for the ⁦@AFTunion⁩ #inauguration watch party… the pearls, the converse and the aviators…. pic.twitter.com/40Ib6BMrnJ — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) January 20, 2021

Sigh. It’s going to be a long four years. . .

HA! I haven’t worn mine since my graduation! pic.twitter.com/AFaTEdxTWK — Alex Palombo (@AlexPalombo) January 20, 2021

***

