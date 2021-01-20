https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/20/spoiler-alert-heres-how-some-dems-are-honoring-joe-biden-and-kamala-harris-at-todays-inauguration/

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill just let slip on MSNBC that some of the Dems in attendance at the Capitol for the inauguration of Joe Biden will be wearing his signature Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses:

And some of the women will be wearing pearls to honor Kamala Harris:

Apparently, it’s happening at home, too. Here’s Randi Weingarten with Aviators, pearls and Converse sneakers:

Sigh. It’s going to be a long four years. . .

***

