WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 08: Former White House senior counselor to President Donald Trump Steve Bannon leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse after he testified at the Roger Stone trial November 8, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:55 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump is ready to run again in 2024.

In his podcast Wednesday, Bannon said that he would begin promoting President Trump’s next White House bid. However, President Trump has yet to commit to another run despite comments during his farewell address stating “we will come back in some form.”

Meanwhile, Bannon suggested his ‘War Room‘ podcast was the start of President Trump’s next campaign.

US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“President Trump is going to take the White House back in 2024, and that starts today,” Bannon said. “And it starts with this show and I don’t care if they don’t like it. I don’t care if the mainstream media doesn’t like it, I don’t care if the democratic party doesn’t like it.”

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 31: White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump at the beginning of a meeting. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Bannon went on to mock the size of the crowd at Joe Biden’s inauguration, claiming Biden “stole too much.” However, Biden’s team said they restricted the number of attendees at the inauguration as a safety precaution against the coronavirus.

(Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

