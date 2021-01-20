https://www.oann.com/steve-bannon-president-trump-is-going-to-take-the-white-house-back-in-2024/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=steve-bannon-president-trump-is-going-to-take-the-white-house-back-in-2024

UPDATED 6:55 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon says President Trump is ready to run again in 2024.

In his podcast Wednesday, Bannon said that he would begin promoting President Trump’s next White House bid. However, President Trump has yet to commit to another run despite comments during his farewell address stating “we will come back in some form.”

Meanwhile, Bannon suggested his ‘War Room‘ podcast was the start of President Trump’s next campaign.

“President Trump is going to take the White House back in 2024, and that starts today,” Bannon said. “And it starts with this show and I don’t care if they don’t like it. I don’t care if the mainstream media doesn’t like it, I don’t care if the democratic party doesn’t like it.”

Bannon went on to mock the size of the crowd at Joe Biden’s inauguration, claiming Biden “stole too much.” However, Biden’s team said they restricted the number of attendees at the inauguration as a safety precaution against the coronavirus.

