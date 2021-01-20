https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/20/such-a-good-question-jen-psaki-praises-reporter-who-asked-if-president-biden-will-keep-air-force-ones-color-scheme/

As Twitchy reported, new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave her first briefing to the White House press corps Wednesday and, despite all the assurance we were going to get the unvarnished truth, she danced around the question of whether President Biden supports the Hyde Amendment, on which he flip-flopped more than once during the campaign.

That was a pretty tough question for Biden’s and Psaki’s first day, but another question was more in line with what to expect over the next four years: Would Biden be keeping the color scheme for Air Force One or would he select another one?

We honestly don’t know, but we’d like to.

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak was watching as well:

