As Twitchy reported, new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki gave her first briefing to the White House press corps Wednesday and, despite all the assurance we were going to get the unvarnished truth, she danced around the question of whether President Biden supports the Hyde Amendment, on which he flip-flopped more than once during the campaign.

That was a pretty tough question for Biden’s and Psaki’s first day, but another question was more in line with what to expect over the next four years: Would Biden be keeping the color scheme for Air Force One or would he select another one?

REPORTER: “Will [Biden] keep Donald Trump’s Air Force One color scheme change? PSAKI: “This is such a good question!” pic.twitter.com/PafHiBtRUs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 21, 2021

Speaking the truth to power. — D. Dean Johnson (@ddeanjohnson) January 21, 2021

Hard hitting. — Trailer park operator (@brianbt16) January 21, 2021

Media coming hot with these questions… pic.twitter.com/lWA4qN8LDZ — Coach Pete Bell (@CoachPeteBellWU) January 21, 2021

Is this seriously a question. — Emily DeArdo 💀🦚 (@emdeardo) January 21, 2021

Omg they’re so tough on her will she be able to handle it?!? — jimni27 (@jimni27) January 21, 2021

Investigative reporting at it’s finest — Eisenhower Republican (@PoliticsFan10) January 21, 2021

So happy they are really digging in to the important questions 🙄 — lindsay! (@earthhorse78) January 21, 2021

“I just love your dress, who are you wearing?” — Mr. Steakhouse 🤗 (@Mr_Steakhouse) January 21, 2021

What kind of questions are these?! — 🏳️‍⚧️Some Pleb on the Internet🏳️‍⚧️ (@pleb78) January 21, 2021

Can she answer anything. — Dotti Condotti (@dotticondotti) January 21, 2021

That’s the kinda tough questions we need answered — Donnie Jett (@djett3) January 21, 2021

Finally. Someone needs to ask these tough questions. — Jeff Fox (@jeff75fox) January 21, 2021

It’s either that or gender studies overseas. Pick one. — Rob (@ReclaimerRob) January 21, 2021

This is so embarrassing — christine (@Grimes_Gurl) January 21, 2021

Brutal line of questioning. Just terrible. — QB Factory (@Mid_nighthawk) January 21, 2021

Wow, talk about a “grilling”! This was too hard hitting, show some respect! — Day of Reckoning (@allidoisgetpaid) January 21, 2021

The press are relentlessly hammering this new administration — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) January 21, 2021

Let’s let the man get settled before we start hitting him with the hard questions. — Kyle (@940FAL) January 21, 2021

Who asked that question? — John Conlon (@JohnCon17115829) January 21, 2021

We honestly don’t know, but we’d like to.

Psaki sounds like she’s going to give that reporter a doggie treat for being so well-behaved. — TN Scribe (@TNScribe) January 21, 2021

So glad this hard hitting journalism will be back daily, right @Yamiche ? — J. Malone (@josephtmalone) January 21, 2021

Breitbart’s Joel Pollak was watching as well:

So… @PressSec Jen Psaki lies right off the bat, claiming the “travel ban” was a “Muslim ban.” It was not. So much for @JoeBiden’s commitment to truth… just a few hours ago in his Inaugural. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2021

After all that “lies for power and profit” rhetoric at the Capitol today, it is … entirely expected that Biden would direct Jen Psaki to repeat one of the most easily debunked lies of the last four years and the 2020 campaign https://t.co/uuRu1n3CIG — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2021

So much for Unity™. @PressSec Jen Psaki dodges a question about the impeachment trial, saying @JoeBiden expects Congress to do its duty. So President Biden is ducking a clear opportunity to provide Unity™ and leadership, allowing a pointless and divisive Senate trial to proceed — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 21, 2021

WH press corps is really looking forward to getting ‘the unvarnished truth’ from Jen Psaki (despite the fact that she’s already dancing around it) https://t.co/oMWcURHgU5 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 21, 2021

