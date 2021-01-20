https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/supreme-court-justice-sonia-sotomayor-mispronounces-kamalas-name-swearing-ceremony-video/
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office Wednesday in a sham inauguration surrounded by 20,000 troops after stealing the 2020 election.
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name Wednesday morning during the vice presidential oath of office.
Remember when it was racist to mispronounce Kamala’s name?
WATCH:
WATCH: Vice President Kamala Harris is sworn into office by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. https://t.co/K220VBmgCp pic.twitter.com/ZsQjSeZFEw
— CNBC (@CNBC) January 20, 2021