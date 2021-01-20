https://www.oann.com/texas-prepares-lawsuits-against-joe-bidens-policies-gov-abbott-says-bidens-proposals-on-immigration-environment-are-illegal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-prepares-lawsuits-against-joe-bidens-policies-gov-abbott-says-bidens-proposals-on-immigration-environment-are-illegal

UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Monday, Texas officials said they will take Biden to court over his proposals to open up the U.S. border, forgive student debt and restrict manufacturing activity.

Biden transition official tells migrant caravans: ‘Now is not the time’ to come to US. Immigration should only be allowed if it follows US law. Texas will enhance our border security efforts. We must protect Texas jobs for Texas families. https://t.co/a0jBhkJyIM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 17, 2021

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said Biden’s policies come in blatant violation of the constitutional rights of U.S. states. Abbott added the litigation will focus on stopping federal overreaches on immigration and the environment.

A new crop of Texas-led lawsuits awaits Joe Biden’s White House. Texas will take action whenever the federal government encroaches on state’s rights, or interferes with constitutionally rights, or private property rights or the right to earn a living.https://t.co/ciFeXAu8rz — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Texas led similar lawsuits against the Obama administration during its time in office.

