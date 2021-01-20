https://www.oann.com/texas-prepares-lawsuits-against-joe-bidens-policies-gov-abbott-says-bidens-proposals-on-immigration-environment-are-illegal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=texas-prepares-lawsuits-against-joe-bidens-policies-gov-abbott-says-bidens-proposals-on-immigration-environment-are-illegal

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Texas Governor Greg Abbott. (Photo by Lynda M. Gonzalez-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:25 PM PT – Wednesday, January 20, 2021

On Monday, Texas officials said they will take Biden to court over his proposals to open up the U.S. border, forgive student debt and restrict manufacturing activity.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said Biden’s policies come in blatant violation of the constitutional rights of U.S. states. Abbott added the litigation will focus on stopping federal overreaches on immigration and the environment.

Meanwhile, Texas led similar lawsuits against the Obama administration during its time in office.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Barack Obama (R) meets with a group of newly elected governors (L-R) Governor-elect Charlie Baker of Massachusetts, Governor-elect Bruce Rauner of Illinois, Governor-elect Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and Governor-elect Greg Abbott of Texas in the Oval Office at the White House December 5, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

