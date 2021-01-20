https://www.theblaze.com/deprogram-trump-supporters

Countless leaders on the left are now arguing that removing President Donald Trump from office won’t be enough — they’re now calling for the president’s “cult-like” supporters to be “deprogrammed.” And it’s not just fringe politicians.

During an appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” last week, former NBC anchor Katie Couric said, “The question is, how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump.”

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi questioned whether the nation needs “a 9/11-type commission” to determine whether President Trump was colluding with Russian President Vladimir Putin “the day that the insurgents invaded our Capitol.” Clinton also made sure to include her favorite “deplorables” in her unsubstantiated conspiracy theory:

“But we now know that not just [Trump] but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy,” Clinton said to Pelosi.

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson and New York Times Magazine’s Nikole Hannah-Jones agreed that there is a need for “millions of Americans, almost all white, almost all Republicans” to be deprogrammed and punished, during an MSNBC interview last week.

Now, a story from the Washington Post is also preaching that narrative and even added that we need more restrictions for conservatives on social media and in the broadcast industry.

“So now we have to be deprogrammed? We’ve heard this over and over and over and over again, for months,” said Glenn Beck on the radio program Tuesday. He read through the shocking details of the Washington Post op-ed and discussed the extraordinary dangers of the latest anti-conservative movement in America.

Watch the video below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

